Rural communities prepare for the risk of more fish deaths

Drought in NSW

Local New South Wales fisherman Graeme McCrabb Source: SBS

Published 13 October 2019 at 4:39pm, updated 15 October 2019 at 9:17am
By Aneeta Bhole
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Rural New South Wales communities are bracing themselves for another ecological disaster, despite efforts to save local fish populations.

More than a million fish died in the Darling River at Menindee between last December and January. Locals say they’re desperate for a better water management plan.

