Rural communities prepare for the risk of more fish deaths

More than a million fish died in the Darling River at Menindee between last December and January. Locals say they’re desperate for a better water management plan.
Local New South Wales fisherman Graeme McCrabb Source: SBS
Published 13 October 2019 at 4:39pm, updated 15 October 2019 at 9:17am
By Aneeta Bhole
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Rural New South Wales communities are bracing themselves for another ecological disaster, despite efforts to save local fish populations.
