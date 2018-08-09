SBS Filipino

SA Department of Health not in a pink of health

An adelaide festival

Source: AAP

Published 9 August 2018 at 12:59pm, updated 9 August 2018 at 1:11pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
South Australia News. Summary of the latest news in the Festival State by Norma Hennessy Image: a festival in Adelaide (AAP)

A Laotian Buddhist monk escapes jail from charges against child sexual abuses by admitting guilt to a lower charge; state government to pursue proposed tram changes; parking sensors project on course; Department of Health budget not in the pink of health;  Guitar  Festival teams up with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

 

 

