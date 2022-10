Highlights SA government offers free travel vouchers

The third round of Great State Vouchers will launch on April

Interstate visitors can apply for the vouchers

The vouchers to be released by the government will amount from $50, $100 and $200 and it is expected that around 500 operators are registering in the said program.





The government aims that the said scheme will provide an economic boost to the tourism industry.











