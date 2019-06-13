SA Governor's term extended until 2021

Also in the SA news, include: Mental health care system to be reviewed after death of a patient; Code Blue for SA homeless enacted; State government allocates funds for Granite Island Causeway; Whales sighted in Port Lincoln; and heavy rains welcomed for agriculture.
Published 13 June 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 13 June 2019 at 3:32pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The term of Governor Hieu Van Le of South Australia has been extended for another two years until August 202I. Hon Van Le, who came to Australia as a boat refugee in 1977, became the Lieutenant Governor in 2007 and Governor in 2014. Prior to coming to Australia, Hon Van Le had lived in the Philippines for a while, the reason why he has a soft heart for FIlipino-Australians in the state. (In Filipino)
