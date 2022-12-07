SBS Filipino

The Parol brought back childhood memories and traditions

The Filipino Australian Friendship Association of Geelong Inc held a parol making workshop during Deakin University's Diversity Night, Geelong and will be leading another workshop at The National Wool Museum in Geelong December 10&11 (Saturday and Sunday) Credit: M Cichello

Published 7 December 2022 at 4:12pm
By Maridel Martinez
For Filipino-Australian Sharon Miguel-Cranston, learning how to make the Parol brought back memories from her childhood in the Philippines.

Highlights
  • The Filipino Australian Friendship Association of Geelong Inc led 'parol making' working in Geelong
  • The workshop wanted to share 'parol making' ideas to Filipino-Australians and friends from other communities
  • The next workshop is open to everyone in Geelong

'Growing up in Australia, it was my first experience in making a parol. it brought back many memories from mg childhood in the Philippines. It brought back memories of tradition, culture and life in teh Philippines. That experience brought back so many things from the past, I was able to look back and remember stuff that I can truly say is mine, the past that is a huge part of my identity, of who I am.' Sharon Miguel-Cranston

Mga Pinoy sa Sydney ipinamalas ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko sa mga kababayan na nangangailangan sa Pampanga

16/11/202206:11
