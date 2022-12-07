The Parol brought back childhood memories and traditions

Highlights The Filipino Australian Friendship Association of Geelong Inc led 'parol making' working in Geelong

The workshop wanted to share 'parol making' ideas to Filipino-Australians and friends from other communities

The next workshop is open to everyone in Geelong





'Growing up in Australia, it was my first experience in making a parol. it brought back many memories from mg childhood in the Philippines. It brought back memories of tradition, culture and life in teh Philippines. That experience brought back so many things from the past, I was able to look back and remember stuff that I can truly say is mine, the past that is a huge part of my identity, of who I am.' Sharon Miguel-Cranston



