Safe Medicine Fact Sheets in Different Languages

Western Sydney is one of the most culturally diverse communities in Australia and the safe medicine fact sheets give patients advice and support in their first language.
Published 15 March 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Ildiko Dauda, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A Sydney hospital is hoping to tackle medicine misuse by providing patients with written advice in multiple languages. Image: Nsw.gov.au
