SBS Filipino

Safe Medicine Fact Sheets in Different Languages

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_479827.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 March 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Ildiko Dauda, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Sydney hospital is hoping to tackle medicine misuse by providing patients with written advice in multiple languages. Image: Nsw.gov.au

Published 15 March 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Ildiko Dauda, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Western Sydney is one of the most culturally diverse communities in Australia and the safe medicine fact sheets give patients advice and support in their first language.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January