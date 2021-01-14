Salu-salo: A fruit of familial love and an international student's pursuit for success

Sydney is where it all started





John Dangca, 26, arrived to Australia in 2013. He came as an international student with a mission to provide a better future for his family. His father passed away when he was still young, and being the first-born son, he assumed the responsibility of securing his family’s future.





Like many international students, he struggled to make ends meet—working and studying at the same time was his daily itinerary. Whenever there is an opportunity for him to catch a break, he grabs it even when it meant sleeping at train platforms. He takes shower in between jobs and complaining is never an option.





John strikes a pose while on break working as a cleaner in a Sydney mall in 2013. Source: John Dangca





John studied Diploma in Disability Support Work with hopes of staying permanently in Australia. He lived in Sydney for two years where he hustled in the city working in the hospitality and cleaning industry while completing his program. He endured homesickness and sleepless nights to manage his expenses and survive. The thought of his family back home kept him going.





“It was really hard for me in the beginning. I dealt with homesickness and sleepless nights. All I did was work and study. When friends tag me along for cleaning jobs, I always say yes. I had to pay for my school fees and send financial support to my family back in the Philippines,” recalls John.





After two years, he managed to bring his younger brother JM to Australia. It was a dream come true for the brothers, who both worked double time to bring their remaining siblings and mum from the Philippines.





All smiles with his younger brother, JM Source: John Dangca





JM is an excellent cook. He studied cookery in Sydney and worked while studying like John. Both brothers shared the same dream of providing a better life for their family. They were very persistent.





Time came when the boys saved enough money to bring their eldest sister, Juvelyn to Australia. She arrived in 2019. It was a year after the brothers decided to move to the Australia’s capital.





Canberra becomes their new home

The Dangca siblings moved to Canberra so that John can apply for his permanent residency status.





“JM and I moved from Sydney to Canberra in 2017. My friends have suggested me to move to ACT to find work as a disability worker and eventually apply for state sponsorship. I was lucky to find employment sooner than expected and I managed to get my PR status in 2018.”





Things were already looking better for the Dangca siblings. But even though their situation improved, it didn’t mean that they stop dreaming bigger. As soon as Juvelyn joined the brothers in Canberra, they planned of processing their mum’s tourist visa so that she can join them here.





John's mum arrives in Australia Source: John Dangca





“My mum Ana came to Australia in December 2019. We were all over the moon when she arrived. I can’t explain the feeling of having them around. It was a far outcry from when I moved here alone 6 years ago. I feel somewhat accomplished.”





Salu-salo is a familial triumph

“I was workmates with the old owners of then Delikase. At that time, they were already planning to sell the business to a new owner. I was extremely keen to get it, but I needed more time to save money for the investment. Mum told me to pray for it first and don’t get into it hastily. But my decision was final. I knew in my heart that I should get it.





Not long after, John, with the help of his siblings and mum, bought the business and rebranded it to now “Salu-salo,” which translates to “eating together” in Filipino.





Happy together, the Dangcas celebrating John’s birthday in Canberra. Source: John Dangca





Altogether, they improved the menu and introduced new ideas to the restaurant. They now have a grilling station where they barbecue pork and chicken in a stick with Filipino-style sauce and marinade. John also added more offerings to their dessert selection such as “ kutsinta ”, which is a small rice cake that comes in different vibrant colours with a sweet coconut dip to top it off.





Each of them has a role to play in running the business. JM is in-charge of the kitchen, where he constantly looks for new dishes to add in their menu. While Juvelyn takes care of managing the restaurant and its logistics. Ana and John, on the other hand, help as kitchen hands and take care of maintaining the cleanliness of the place and ensuring smooth operations.





Mum’s showing off their pastry and sweet offerings at Salu-salo. Source: John Dangca





Besides them, John also employs other Filipino international students to help him in the restaurant. He understands the struggles of being one so he makes it one of his missions to extend any assistance he could give to international students. He also hosts events and helps organises seminars for Filipino students in Canberra.





Salu-salo restaurant as a seminar venue for Filipino international students in Canberra. Source: John Dangca











It’s just the beginning

John now plans to bring his youngest brother and Juveylyn’s daughter as soon as possible to Canberra. He also wants her mother to stay here permanently so they are in the process of getting her a parent visa.





The restaurant will turn one year next week, which also coincides with John’s 27th birthday celebration.





Despite all the struggles he faced when he was starting out in the land down under, John managed to trump them all and exceed even his own expectations.





“You have to work hard for your dreams. Nothing comes easy. You need to pray for it and seek guidance. I know that sometimes it’s hard to carry in with your plans especially in this time of uncertainty, but it will all happen - you just need to be patient and believe.”





John keeps his family busy in the restaurant and looks at expanding the restaurant business in the coming years.











