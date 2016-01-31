SBS Filipino

Sam Dastyari, From Iran to the Australian Senate

Published 31 January 2016 at 11:11am
Born in a war zone, Sam Dastyari came to Australia with his activist parents in the 1980s. Image: Labor Senator Sam Dastyari (AAP)

He went on to become a Labor Senator and the first Iranian-born person to sit in Australian Parliament.

 

In our First Day series we are following some of the migrants and refugees who have made a difference to our communities.





