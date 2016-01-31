Sam Dastyari, From Iran to the Australian Senate

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Sam Dastyari, From Iran to the Australian SenatePlay03:37SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.66MB)Published 31 January 2016 at 11:11amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Born in a war zone, Sam Dastyari came to Australia with his activist parents in the 1980s. Image: Labor Senator Sam Dastyari (AAP)Published 31 January 2016 at 11:11amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesHe went on to become a Labor Senator and the first Iranian-born person to sit in Australian Parliament. In our First Day series we are following some of the migrants and refugees who have made a difference to our communities.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January