Same sex marriage bill and dual citizenship dominate question time

Published 5 December 2017 at 2:44pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino

There have been emotional scenes in parliament, with the lower house debating same-sex marriage legislation and parliamentarians pledging to honour the will of the Australian people.

Meanwhile, a familiar face has returned to Parliament House, while the dual citizenship scandal has again resurfaced.

Andrea Nierhoff reports.