SBS Filipino

Same sex marriage bill and dual citizenship dominate question time

SBS Filipino

The Lower House

The Lower House Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2017 at 2:44pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There have been emotional scenes in parliament, with the lower house debating same-sex marriage legislation and parliamentarians pledging to honour the will of the Australian people.

Published 5 December 2017 at 2:44pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Meanwhile, a familiar face has returned to Parliament House, while the dual citizenship scandal has again resurfaced.

Andrea Nierhoff reports. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul