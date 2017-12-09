SBS Filipino

Same sex marriage law, ethical or not, love still wins

Same sex marriage law

Andrea Jaca-Smith in her wedding in Belgium in 2008 Source: Supplied by A. Jaca-Smith

Published 9 December 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23am
By Annalyn Violata, Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

After the Governor General has signed same sex marriage into law, its ethical or moral issue is still surfacing among the conversatives. We asked opposite reactions from beauty pageant title holders. Mrs Universe Courage - Mrs Classic Galaxy 2017 Maryrose Salubre - also a wife and a mother of two - who believes that it is an ethical matter and has concerns relating to religion and keeping the culture of marriage between a man and a woman. While, Miss Transsexual Australia 2016 Andrea Jaca-Smith applauded Australia for letting love wins.

