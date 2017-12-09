Same-sex marriage signed into law by the Governor General

One month's notice has to be given which means the first marriages can take place on January 9.
PM Malcolm Turnbull and Attorney General receives the Marriage Amendment Act from Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove Source: AAP
Published 9 December 2017 at 1:48pm, updated 9 December 2017 at 1:51pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Same-sex couples will be able to get married in Australia from early next month with the changes to the law coming into effect at midnight (Saturday, Dec 9).
