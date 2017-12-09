SBS Filipino

Same-sex marriage signed into law by the Governor General

Same sex marriage law

PM Malcolm Turnbull and Attorney General receives the Marriage Amendment Act from Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove Source: AAP

Published 9 December 2017 at 1:48pm, updated 9 December 2017 at 1:51pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Same-sex couples will be able to get married in Australia from early next month with the changes to the law coming into effect at midnight (Saturday, Dec 9).

One month's notice has to be given which means the first marriages can take place on January 9.

