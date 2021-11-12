Sara Duterte joins Lakas CMD

Highlights Deadline for withdrawal and substitution for candidacy for the coming May 2022 Elections is on November 15

Business sector has given a favourable feedback on the recent easing or restrictions and re-opening of business and cinemas in Metro Manila

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) says it expects the country's GDP to reach 5-5.5% growth in 2021

Sara Duterte- Carpio withdrew her election bid for Davao City Mayor and is yet to announce her plans for May 2022





