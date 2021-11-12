SBS Filipino

Sara Duterte joins Lakas CMD

SBS Filipino

May 2022 Elections, Candidates for May 2022 Presidential Elections, COVID-Philippines, Re-election, Survey

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has joined Lakas CMD Party after withdrawing her re-election bid for Davao City Mayor. Source: Facebook/FMRomualdez

Published 12 November 2021 at 3:06pm, updated 12 November 2021 at 3:38pm
By Shirley Escalante
After resigning from her political party Hugpong Ng Pagbabago o HNP Davao CIty Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio joined Partido Lakas CMD

Highlights
  • Deadline for withdrawal and substitution for candidacy for the coming May 2022 Elections is on November 15
  • Business sector has given a favourable feedback on the recent easing or restrictions and re-opening of business and cinemas in Metro Manila
  • The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) says it expects the country's GDP to reach 5-5.5% growth in 2021
Sara Duterte- Carpio withdrew her election bid for Davao City Mayor and is yet to announce her plans for May 2022 

