Sara Duterte joins Lakas CMD

Highlights
- Deadline for withdrawal and substitution for candidacy for the coming May 2022 Elections is on November 15
- Business sector has given a favourable feedback on the recent easing or restrictions and re-opening of business and cinemas in Metro Manila
- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) says it expects the country's GDP to reach 5-5.5% growth in 2021
Sara Duterte- Carpio withdrew her election bid for Davao City Mayor and is yet to announce her plans for May 2022
