SBS Filipino

Satellite images raises tensions further in South China Sea

SBS Filipino

China foreign-ministry spokesman Geng Shuang

China foreign-ministry spokesman Geng Shuang Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2016 at 2:36pm, updated 21 December 2016 at 2:38pm
By Kristina Zarich
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A United States research centre has released images it says prove China is heavily militarising its artificial islands in the South China Sea. Image: China foreign-ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (AAP)

Published 21 December 2016 at 2:36pm, updated 21 December 2016 at 2:38pm
By Kristina Zarich
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The images are causing concern in Australia as the rhetoric between the United States and China continues to worsen, raising the prospect of a maritime conflict in the Asia-Pacific.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January