Saturday Pinoy Jam continues

SBS Filipino Producer Claudette Centeno Calixto with Melbourne based artists, Herbet Fangon and Marcus jamming for Saturday Pinoy Jam Source: SBS Filipino

Published 30 June 2018 at 1:41pm, updated 30 June 2018 at 1:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

SBS Filipino’s Claudette Centeno-Calixto along with Melbourne based singers, musicians Herbert Fangon and Marcus share the stories behind some of the songs that hold a special place in their lives .

Available in other languages


