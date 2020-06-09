SBS Celebrates 45 years on air

Minister for Immigration Ian MacPhee (right) visits 3EA, 1979 Source: (Courtesy National Archives of Austalia)
Published 9 June 2020 at 11:46am, updated 9 June 2020 at 3:59pm
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
S-B-S is the world's most multi-lingual radio station, and now it's celebrating 45 years since first hitting the airwaves.
