SBS News in Filipino, Friday 13 January

Highlights
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses Papua New Guinea's parliament, and commits to a historic bilateral security agreement with Australia's closest neighbour.
- World Economic Forum is set to meet next week with a record of 52 heads of state and government, including Philippines attending.
- Australia's top tennis players are in for a challenge, as the draw for the men's and women's Australian Open singles matches is announced.
