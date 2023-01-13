SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 13 January

ANTHONY ALBANESE PNG VISIT

Minister Anthony Albanese addressing the Parliament of PNG. Mr Albanese is the first Australian leader to visit the country since 2018. Credit: AAP Supplied

Published 13 January 2023 at 11:10am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses Papua New Guinea's parliament, and commits to a historic bilateral security agreement with Australia's closest neighbour.
  • World Economic Forum is set to meet next week with a record of 52 heads of state and government, including Philippines attending.
  • Australia's top tennis players are in for a challenge, as the draw for the men's and women's Australian Open singles matches is announced.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
