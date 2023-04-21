SBS News in Filipino, Friday 21 April

Over 100,000 current and former Optus customers join a lawsuit against the company. Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP/AAP Image

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Over 100,000 current and former Optus customers join a lawsuit against the company.
  • Reserve Bank Governor Phillip Lowe is welcoming recommendations made from a review into the central bank.
  • United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has warned that current global environmental policies will become what he calls “a death sentence” by the end of the century.
  • Muslim faithful around the world are preparing to mark Eid al-Fitr, an event signalling the end of Ramadan.
Mga balita ngayong ika-21 ng Abril image

Mga balita ngayong ika-21 ng Abril

08:34
