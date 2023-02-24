SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 February

Key Points
- Australia to pledge a multi-million dollar aid package for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
- China's trade sanctions on Australia could be lifted within weeks following a high-level departmental meeting between officials in Canberra and Beijing.
- Filipinos remember the 37th anniversary of the EDSA Revolution this weekend as February 24 is declared a special non-working holiday in the Philippines.
Mga balita ngayong ika-24 ng Pebrero
10:58