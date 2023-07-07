SBS News in Filipino, Friday 7 July

Key Points
- Centrelink's robodebt scheme called Australia's "greatest failure of public administration in social security" in new report.
- The federal government has announced a plan to lift the quality of Disability Employment Service providers. The framework will assess DES providers against four elements: participant rights, understanding quality, provider capability, and compliance.
- Traditional Owners make emergency application to prevent damage to a culturally significant site in Darwin.
- More global partners are expected for the Philippines' higher education institutions to booth Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Hulyo
06:42