SBS News in Filipino, Friday 7 July

The Australian federal government has announced a plan to lift the quality of Disability Employment Service providers. The DES quality framework will assess DES providers against four elements: participant rights, understanding quality, provider capability, and compliance. Credit: Phynart Studio/Getty Images

Key Points
  • Centrelink's robodebt scheme called Australia's "greatest failure of public administration in social security" in new report.
  • The federal government has announced a plan to lift the quality of Disability Employment Service providers. The framework will assess DES providers against four elements: participant rights, understanding quality, provider capability, and compliance.
  • Traditional Owners make emergency application to prevent damage to a culturally significant site in Darwin.
  • More global partners are expected for the Philippines' higher education institutions to booth Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs.
Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Hulyo image

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Hulyo

06:42
