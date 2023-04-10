SBS News in Filipino, Monday 10 April

Key Points
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is not considering changes to his plan for an Indigenous voice to Parliament.
- Police are encouraging drivers to remove any distractions while driving home today, Monday, after a deadly long weekend on Australia's roads leaving eight dead.
- The Philippine government has declared April 10 as a non-working holiday in observance of 'Araw ng Kagitingan' (Day of Valor).
- The Philippine women's softball team has secured a spot in the 2024 Women's Softball World Cup after finishing top four in the 2023 Women's Softball Asia Cup in Incheon, South Korea.
Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Abril
10:03