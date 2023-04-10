SBS News in Filipino, Monday 10 April

The Philippine Blu Girls secured a berth in the World Softball Cup.png

The Philippine Blu Girls secured a berth in the World Softball Cup. Credit: Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (on Facebook)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is not considering changes to his plan for an Indigenous voice to Parliament.
  • Police are encouraging drivers to remove any distractions while driving home today, Monday, after a deadly long weekend on Australia's roads leaving eight dead.
  • The Philippine government has declared April 10 as a non-working holiday in observance of 'Araw ng Kagitingan' (Day of Valor).
  • The Philippine women's softball team has secured a spot in the 2024 Women's Softball World Cup after finishing top four in the 2023 Women's Softball Asia Cup in Incheon, South Korea.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Abril image

Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Abril

10:03
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Apo Whang-od.jpg

Philippines' 106-year-old tattoo artist, Apo Whang-od, is Vogue's oldest cover star

CHRIS MINNS SCHOOL MOBILE PHONES BAN

Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

Easter reflection.jpg

'One's faith is one's strength': Filipinos in Australia reflect on Easter Sunday's message

Easter Sunday.jpg

Trending Ngayon: Easter egg hunting, Easter Bilby; Philippines' tradition of crucifixion in Pampanga