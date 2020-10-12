SBS News in Filipino, Monday 12 October

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 12 OctoberPlay11:04Tertiary students at the University of Melbourne Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.27MB) Here are today's top stories on SBS FilipinoShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 MarchEmpowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact livesPhilippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengersSBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March