SBS News in Filipino, Monday 13 March

BOXING TSZYU HARRISON

Australian boxer Tim Tszyu celebrates his win over United States boxer Tony Harrison during the interim World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-welterweight world title fight at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Labor has announced a plan to ease the cost of rising electricity bills in New South Wales if elected.
  • Australian boxer Tim Tszyu has knocked-out American Tony Harrison in a super-welterweight showdown in Sydney.
  • A Filipina was shot and died in California, US after allegedly being shot by her husband in front of their two children.
  • In the Philippines, the number of people affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro has reached 19,000.
