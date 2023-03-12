SBS News in Filipino, Monday 13 March

Key Points
- Labor has announced a plan to ease the cost of rising electricity bills in New South Wales if elected.
- Australian boxer Tim Tszyu has knocked-out American Tony Harrison in a super-welterweight showdown in Sydney.
- A Filipina was shot and died in California, US after allegedly being shot by her husband in front of their two children.
- In the Philippines, the number of people affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro has reached 19,000.
