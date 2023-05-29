SBS News in Filipino, Monday 29 May

Key Points
- The Prime Minister to label those opposed to the Indigenous Voice To Parliament as running a scare campaign.
- Concerns Australia could be caught in the middle of technology-based conflict between the United States and China
- Philippine Senator Pia Cayetano is among those recognised by the World Health Organization for advocating tobacco control and championing laws, programs and projects against smoking, vapes and tobacco products.
Mga balita ngayong ika-29 ng Mayo
