SBS News in Filipino, Monday 29 May

Anthony Albanese seeks support for the Voice to Parliament.jpg

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says those opposed to the Indigenous Voice To Parliament are underestimating Australians. Credit: AAP / Jono Searle

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • The Prime Minister to label those opposed to the Indigenous Voice To Parliament as running a scare campaign.
  • Concerns Australia could be caught in the middle of technology-based conflict between the United States and China
  • Philippine Senator Pia Cayetano is among those recognised by the World Health Organization for advocating tobacco control and championing laws, programs and projects against smoking, vapes and tobacco products.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-29 ng Mayo image

Mga balita ngayong ika-29 ng Mayo

09:56
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tina Turner.jpg

There's only one Tina Turner: A tribute to the 'Queen of Rock and Roll'

Tina Turner and Philippines' #WalangPasok.jpg

Trending Ngayon: 'Tina Turner, Nutbush City Limits, #WalangPasok'

National Reconciliation Week is held annually from 27 May to 3 June.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 28 May

National Reconciliation Week is held annually from 27 May to 3 June.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-28 ng Mayo