SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 10 June

Key Points
- Mayon Volcano is now under alert level 3 and the local government of Albay has placed the province under a state of calamity.
- There has been a unanimous show of support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament by all 200 members of the four land councils in the Northern Territory.
- Authorities are calling for boaters and fishers to remain safe in the cold weather conditions that are expected ahead of the King's Birthday long weekend for much of Australia.
