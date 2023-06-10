SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 10 June

MAYON VOLCANO

Ibinahagi ni netizen Jericho Salas sa PIA Albay ang kanyang kuhang litrato ng Mayon Volcano mula sa Bañadero, Daraga Albay nitong 8:40PM ng Hunyo 8, 2023.

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Mayon Volcano is now under alert level 3 and the local government of Albay has placed the province under a state of calamity.
  • There has been a unanimous show of support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament by all 200 members of the four land councils in the Northern Territory.
  • Authorities are calling for boaters and fishers to remain safe in the cold weather conditions that are expected ahead of the King's Birthday long weekend for much of Australia.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
FILIPINO NEWS JUNE 10 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Hunyo

SBS Filipino

10/06/202305:36
