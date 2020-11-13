SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 14 November

Thick mud and debris coated many villages around the Philippines capital after a typhoon caused extensive flooding that sent people fleeing to their roofs and killed at least 39 people.





Thousands of people have been rescued, though waters have mostly receded. The military was rescuing people in places where waters remained high.





Amphibious assault vehicles usually used in counter-insurgency operations were deployed for the rescue work, military chief of staff General Gilbert Gapay said on Friday in an emergency meeting with disaster-response officials.





Gapay said the military would continue to look for the missing and assess damage.





He reported 39 deaths and 32 other people missing.











