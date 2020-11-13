SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 14 November

SBS Filipino

At least 39 people have died as Typhoon Vamco struck the Philippines.

At least 39 people have died as Typhoon Vamco struck the Philippines. Source: Anadolu

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 November 2020 at 10:31am, updated 14 November 2020 at 10:37am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Published 14 November 2020 at 10:31am, updated 14 November 2020 at 10:37am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Thick mud and debris coated many villages around the Philippines capital after a typhoon caused extensive flooding that sent people fleeing to their roofs and killed at least 39 people.

Thousands of people have been rescued, though waters have mostly receded. The military was rescuing people in places where waters remained high.

Amphibious assault vehicles usually used in counter-insurgency operations were deployed for the rescue work, military chief of staff General Gilbert Gapay said on Friday in an emergency meeting with disaster-response officials.

Advertisement
Gapay said the military would continue to look for the missing and assess damage.

He reported 39 deaths and 32 other people missing.

 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt