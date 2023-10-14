SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 14 October 2023

Key Points
- Millions of Australians to vote in the first ever referendum.
- Tensions continue to rise in Gaza as Israel begins ground Operations.
- 'Na-leak ba ang PhilHealth Data ko?', a simplified database search portal has been launched to allow PhilHealth members to verify the status of their personal information weeks after the data breach incidents.
- Mrs Universe Australia Nikka Marcial is crowned Mrs Universe Official 2023.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-14 ng Oktubre 2023
06:44