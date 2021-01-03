SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 03 January 2021

In Australia, mandatory mask restrictions are in place for many venues across Greater Sydney as New South Wales works to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.





The state reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, five of which from western and southwestern Sydney and linked to the Berala cluster.





Masks are now mandatory in shopping centres, on public transport, in places of worship, hair and beauty premises and entertainment venues such as cinemas.





All hospitality staff are also required to wear one, with anyone disobeying the health order to be fined $200 from Monday.





