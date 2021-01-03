SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 03 January 2021

Published 3 January 2021 at 11:48am, updated 3 January 2021 at 12:54pm
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

In Australia, mandatory mask restrictions are in place for many venues across Greater Sydney as New South Wales works to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

The state reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, five of which from western and southwestern Sydney and linked to the Berala cluster.

Masks are now mandatory in shopping centres, on public transport, in places of worship, hair and beauty premises and entertainment venues such as cinemas.

All hospitality staff are also required to wear one, with anyone disobeying the health order to be fined $200 from Monday.

