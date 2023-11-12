SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 12 November 2023

Key Points
- Victoria Police to increase its presence after clash between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli supporters.
- Australia's largest port operator still trying to resolve a cyber issue.
- US State Department reaffirms full support for the Philippines in response to China's "repeated harassment" in the South China Sea.
- The Philippines retains its credit rating of ‘BBB’ after expanding its gross domestic product (GDP).
Mga balita ngayong ika-12 ng Nobyembre 2023
05:54