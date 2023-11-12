SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 12 November 2023

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3

In the third quarter of this year, the Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP) surpassed expectations after growing to 5.9 per cent from 4.3 per cent in the previous three months. Credit: File photo by Glecy Violata

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Victoria Police to increase its presence after clash between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli supporters.
  • Australia's largest port operator still trying to resolve a cyber issue.
  • US State Department reaffirms full support for the Philippines in response to China's "repeated harassment" in the South China Sea.
  • The Philippines retains its credit rating of ‘BBB’ after expanding its gross domestic product (GDP).
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-12 ng Nobyembre 2023 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-12 ng Nobyembre 2023

05:54
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Trending Ngayon: Diwali, world record human mattress dominoes & Fusion Music Fest

Trending Ngayon: Diwali, Philippines' World Record of human mattress dominoes and Fusion Music Festival

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Australia pays tribute to those who served and died in the nation's defence

pexels by Antoni Shkraba.jpeg

'We envisioned it like a night of love': The advocates share the purpose behind 'Share the Light'

Slang.png

Filipino Migrants share some funny experiences of understanding and speaking Aussie Slang