SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 21 May

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu speaks at the Philippine-Australia Friendship Day Reception and Opening of Manila Men, a photo exhibit of first migrant Filipinos to Australia held at the National Museum Western Visayas. Iloilo City hosts the three-day event to celebrate Philippines-Australia Friendship Day. Credit: National Museum Western Visayas (on Facebook)

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • The Prime Minister convenes a meeting of the Quad alliance, marking one year since winning the election.
  • A three-day celebration of the Philippines Australia Friendship Day is being held in Iloilo City, showcasing the culture, history and sustainability initiatives shared by the two countries.
  • As the 2023 Southeast Asian Games come to an end, the Philippines is in 5th place, winning a total of 260 medals, including 58 gold, 86 silver and 116 bronze.
10:34
Filipinos in Victoria celebrate the festive tradition of Flores de Mayo

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 20 May

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 19 May

PH President Bongbong Marcos and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong discuss defense and trade relations