SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 21 May

Key Points
- The Prime Minister convenes a meeting of the Quad alliance, marking one year since winning the election.
- A three-day celebration of the Philippines Australia Friendship Day is being held in Iloilo City, showcasing the culture, history and sustainability initiatives shared by the two countries.
- As the 2023 Southeast Asian Games come to an end, the Philippines is in 5th place, winning a total of 260 medals, including 58 gold, 86 silver and 116 bronze.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-21 ng Mayo
10:34