SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 26 March

Key Points
- Major international landmarks, including the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge and the Philippines' Malacanang Palace, went dark in support of Earth Hour last night, March 25 as the 17th year of the initiative is observed worldwide.
- Dominic Perrottet quits as Liberal leader after Labor's New South Wales state election victory.
- Philippines' Antipolo Cathedral in Rizal is now an international shrine after the declaration of the Vatican.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Marso
11:54