SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 26 March

Earth hour Twitter SydOperaHouse.jpg

Major international landmarks, including the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, went dark in support of Earth Hour last night, 25 March, as the 17th year of the initiative has been observed worldwide. Credit: SydOperaHouse (on Twitter)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Major international landmarks, including the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge and the Philippines' Malacanang Palace, went dark in support of Earth Hour last night, March 25 as the 17th year of the initiative is observed worldwide.
  • Dominic Perrottet quits as Liberal leader after Labor's New South Wales state election victory.
  • Philippines' Antipolo Cathedral in Rizal is now an international shrine after the declaration of the Vatican.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Marso image

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Marso

11:54
Share

Latest podcast episodes

trending kissing robot antipolo cathedral.jpg

Trending Ngayon: LDR robotic kissing lips; Philippines' Antipolo Cathedral now an international shrine

LABOR ELECTION FUNCTION

Labor wins NSW state election, ending 12 years in opposition

NSW STATE ELECTION

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives