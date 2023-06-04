SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 4 June

Key Points
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is using his first official visit to Vietnam to diversify Australia's trade options, amid a troubled relationship with China.
- Indian officials provide an update on a deadly train collision.
- The gunman in the killing of Oriental Mindoro radio commentator Cris Bundoquin has been identified, according to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.
- The Central Coast Mariners secure their second-ever A-League Championship.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-4 ng Hunyo
08:34