SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 4 June

VIETNAM AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in the capital Hanoi on his official visit to Vietnam. Source: EPA / AAP

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is using his first official visit to Vietnam to diversify Australia's trade options, amid a troubled relationship with China.
  • Indian officials provide an update on a deadly train collision.
  • The gunman in the killing of Oriental Mindoro radio commentator Cris Bundoquin has been identified, according to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.
  • The Central Coast Mariners secure their second-ever A-League Championship.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-4 ng Hunyo image

Mga balita ngayong ika-4 ng Hunyo

08:34
