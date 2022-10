Highlights Thousands of GP clinics to participate in next phase of vaccine rollout in Australia.

US Senate passes an historic $2.5 trillion [[$US1.9 trillion]] COVID-19 relief bill.

More than 800 barangays across the Philippines, that has eliminated the presence and influence of the New People’s Army (NPA), set to receive a P20 million worth of projects each.













