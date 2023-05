Seven out of 12 Filipino boxers will advance to the finals of the 32nd SEA Games. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio (left photo, in red) is leading the other Pinoys including her brother, Norlan Petecio (right photo, in red), Rogen Ladon, Ian Clark Bautista, John Marvin along with Tokyo Olympian Irish Magno and Riza Pasuit. Credit: Southeast Asian Games (on Facebook)