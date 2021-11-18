SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 18 November

SBS Filipino

COVID-19, quarantine free travel, Singapore Australia, Filipino News

Australia is hoping a tourism campaign lures travellers from Singapore ahead of the resumption of two-way quarantine-free travel between the countries. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2021 at 11:38am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino

Published 18 November 2021 at 11:38am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?