SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 18 November

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 18 NovemberPlay13:03SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Australia is hoping a tourism campaign lures travellers from Singapore ahead of the resumption of two-way quarantine-free travel between the countries. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (23.91MB)Published 18 November 2021 at 11:38amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS FilipinoPublished 18 November 2021 at 11:38amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily Follow us on Facebook for more stories ShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?