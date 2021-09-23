SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 23 September

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 23 SeptemberPlay13:38SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen The Philippine Government has proposed to begin vaccination of children aged 12-17 years with comorbidities and children of health workers by mid- October Source: FRANK MERIÑO from PexelsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (24.97MB)Published 23 September 2021 at 11:38amSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS FilipinoPublished 23 September 2021 at 11:38amSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily Follow us on Facebook for more stories ShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?