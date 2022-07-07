SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 7 July

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 7 JulyPlay13:59SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen From 2 P-M Thursday, July 7, affected residents will be able to apply for disaster recovery payments. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.82MB)Published 7 July 2022 at 11:40amBy Maridel MaritinezSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 7 July 2022 at 11:40amBy Maridel MaritinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino Like and Follow on FacebookShareLatest podcast episodesWhat can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 OctoberFederal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt