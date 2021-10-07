SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 7 October

SBS Filipino

May 2022 Elections, National elections, Philippines, Halalan, Presidential elections, Overseas Absentee Voters, Filipino News

Marcos and Duterte are leading in Pulse Asia’s latest election survey. Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROUELLE UMALI / POOL

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2021 at 11:25am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Here are today's top stories in SBS Filipino

Published 7 October 2021 at 11:25am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?