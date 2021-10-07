SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 7 October

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 7 OctoberPlay14:05SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Marcos and Duterte are leading in Pulse Asia’s latest election survey. Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROUELLE UMALI / POOLGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (25.79MB)Published 7 October 2021 at 11:25amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Here are today's top stories in SBS FilipinoPublished 7 October 2021 at 11:25amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily Follow us on Facebook for more storiesShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?