SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 8 December

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 8 DecemberPlay10:02SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: SIPAPREGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.38MB)Published 8 December 2020 at 10:45amBy Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 8 December 2020 at 10:45amBy Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?