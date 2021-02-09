SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 9 February

SBS Filipino

Philippines COVID-19 UK variant

Source: Screenshot from DOH website

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2021 at 11:15am, updated 9 February 2021 at 11:21am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Published 9 February 2021 at 11:15am, updated 9 February 2021 at 11:21am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that an individual infected with the UK variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines has died.

Highlights

Advertisement
  • Australia reviews its military co-operation with Myanmar
  • China says the rights of detained Australian citizen Cheng Lei are being 'fully guaranteed'
  • DOH confirms patient infected by COVID-19 UK variant has died
 

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the 84-year-old patient who got infected last January was from La Trinidad, Benguet.

The death is one of the 25 total UK variant cases in the Philippines.

Two of them are still active while others have recovered.

It was also announced last week that eight more cases of the new strain were detected.

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10 -11 am

Like and Follow on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?