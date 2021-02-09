SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 9 February

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that an individual infected with the UK variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines has died.





Highlights





Advertisement

Australia reviews its military co-operation with Myanmar

China says the rights of detained Australian citizen Cheng Lei are being 'fully guaranteed'

DOH confirms patient infected by COVID-19 UK variant has died







DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the 84-year-old patient who got infected last January was from La Trinidad, Benguet.





The death is one of the 25 total UK variant cases in the Philippines.





Two of them are still active while others have recovered.





It was also announced last week that eight more cases of the new strain were detected.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10 -11 am