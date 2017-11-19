SBS Filipino

SBS radio services changing to reflect Australia's changing needs

Published 19 November 2017 at 11:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:21am
By Hannah Sinclair, Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Seven new languages, including Rohingya, Tibetan and Telugu will receive their own SBS language programs while others are being discontinued after a review of the services. Images: SBS Radio review (SBS)

As Hannah Sinclair and Andrea Nierhoff report, the changes are aimed at reflecting the evolving needs of communities in Australia today.

