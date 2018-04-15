Scandal wracks Nobel office choosing literature prize

The move comes after criticism of how the organisation handled sexual-misconduct allegations raised against another Academy member.
Published 15 April 2018 at 12:37pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:58am
By Luke Waters, Amanda Copp
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The head of the Swedish Academy, which selects the prestigious Nobel Literature Prize, has been forced out of office.
