Scenes at the airport as NSW-VIC border reopens

It's taken place in a week where Victoria is just four days away from meeting the official definition of eliminating COVID-19 in the community.
Wasafiri kutoka Melbourne, wakaribishwa katika uwanja wa ndege wa Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 24 November 2020 at 1:11am, updated 24 November 2020 at 8:48am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Thousands of Australians have taken to the skies or the roads as the border between New South Wales and Victoria opened again after almost five months.
Published 24 November 2020 at 1:11am, updated 24 November 2020 at 8:48am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Share