School leavers urged to think carefully about university choices

Government data shows undergraduates with medicine-related degrees have a better chance of finding full-time employment more quickly.
University graduates Source: AAP
Published 14 January 2018 at 1:51pm, updated 14 January 2018 at 2:05pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The Australian government is urging school leavers to think carefully about their university choices after new statistics showed which degrees got people jobs the fastest.
