School leavers urged to think carefully about university choices

University graduates

University graduates Source: AAP

Published 14 January 2018 at 1:51pm, updated 14 January 2018 at 2:05pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Australian government is urging school leavers to think carefully about their university choices after new statistics showed which degrees got people jobs the fastest.

Government data shows undergraduates with medicine-related degrees have a better chance of finding full-time employment more quickly.

