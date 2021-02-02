School lunchbox tips: Plan ahead and consider what your kids want

Highlights Getting kids' school lunchboxes ready is a daily challenge for many parents.

In preparing your children's food, it is helpful to do a weekly plan.

For mum-of-two, Rocky Antonio, it is important to give your child a choice of nutritious food.

"Before you do your groceries, make sure you already know what to put in their lunchboxes so that you have all that you need and you won't struggle in your preparation," says the Central Coast mum.





At first it seems difficult but you will eventually get the hang of it, she adds.





Pack a healthy lunchbox

First on Ms Antonio's list is making sure she packs healthy lunches and snacks for her kids.





“Always prepare a balanced lunchbox. [Make sure] you have veggies, fruits and protein or carbs like sandwiches and pasta," she shares.





"Don't put too much sugary foods as they are not filling. There should be more fruits and fruits or extra sandwiches instead of giving the sweet biscuit or whatever that is not healthy."





Aside from eating healthy, you also want your child to finish whatever it is in their lunchbox.





" I’ll see to it na hindi naman sobra-sobra ang binabaon ng bata kasi makikita mo pag-uwi, kung marami pa ring natitira, I think kailangan mo ring i-adjust kung ilan lang ‘yung ipapabaon mo sa kanya ."





“Kasi gusto mo mauubos nila by the of the day tapos wala silang inuuwi. Kaya I see to it na I asked them para at least alam ko na gusto nila ‘yung kinakain nila at nauubos din at walang natitira."





Preparing a healthy lunchbox Source: Photo by Vanessa Loring from Pexels





"Sometimes I give them some treat. Nire-request din kasi ng mga anak ko. Usually ang hinihingi nilang treat ay mga biskwit. Pero kailangan mas maraming fruits."





Set a weekly budget and plan their meals

"Kailangan naka-plano ka rin at the start of the week para hindi ka masyadong nag-iisip at hindi ka nag-aalala," points Ms Antonio on prepping for her two son's school lunchboxes.





“Usually I try to just buy in the weekend, dapat good for the whole week na ‘yun. But sometimes medyo nakakapos, lumalabas pa ako 'pag Thursday pero minsan lang at hindi madalas."





Apart from speeding up their lunchbox preparation, it is also good to know your budget when shopping.





Rocky says setting a weekly budget and a weekly meal plan helps so she could avoid unnecessary spending.





"Mga $20 pwede na sa isang linggo. Maximum na 'yung $30 for a week for the two of them."





"Kasi usually sandwiches lang sila and wraps. Tumatagal naman minsan one loaf of bread for the whole week or one loaf of bread and a pack of wraps."





"Just make a [sandwich] using maybe bacon and ham, avocados, spinach… so I think $20 to $25 dollars for each or even for the both of them for a total amount of up to $30 dollars.”





Get your kids involved





For Mrs Antonio, it is a must to consult with her kids on what to put in their lunchboxes.





“Because by the of the day you want them to finish all their food. That's why I see to it that I asked them so at least I know what they want," she explains.





There's a big age gap between Rocky Antonio's children. The eldest is in Year 9 and the youngest is in Year 1. They have different needs and preferences, so she has to prepare two different lunchboxes.





"Usually I asked [my eldest]. Kasi minsan 'pag hapon, magre-reklamo 'yan, sasabihin niya I'm still hungry. Kaya tinatanong ko siya para alam ko kinabukasan kung anong ibibigay ko sa kanya," she fondly shares.





Give your children some options





"You also have to ask them what their preferences are. If they like sandwiches or wraps, or just chicken strips.”





"Given them choices as it will lighten your burden too.'





"Rice, pasta or sandwiches or minsan kung gusto ‘yung ulam namin ng dinne r, I save some for his lunch. And then I put it in a thermal container to keep it warm."





The mum and entrepreneur wants to make sure that her children would finish all the food she gives them when they go to school, so she asks her kids what they want.





She sometime also asks friends for some tips on what other food options they give to their kids.





However, it is always important to consider that children's appetite and eating habits vary - girls' nutritional needs are different from boys'.





