School recognised for helping students by teaching parents

Education refugees

'Parents as partners in learning’ at Auburn North Public School Source: SBS

Published 1 September 2018 at 12:21pm, updated 1 September 2018 at 12:51pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Cybelle Diones
A primary school helping refugee students and their parents has received a state government education award.

One program actually teaches parents the methods used at school to teach their children, to help develop the parents' confidence so they can better support their children at home.

