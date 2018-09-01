School recognised for helping students by teaching parents

One program actually teaches parents the methods used at school to teach their children, to help develop the parents' confidence so they can better support their children at home.
'Parents as partners in learning’ at Auburn North Public School Source: SBS
A primary school helping refugee students and their parents has received a state government education award.
