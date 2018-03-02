SBS Filipino

School students' overdose reveals grave risks being taken

drug abuse

Paramedics attend Saint Stephen's College in Coomera on the Gold Coast Source: AAP

Published 3 March 2018 at 10:49am, updated 3 March 2018 at 10:57am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
There are calls for better drug education for school students.

They come in the wake of an incident that has put five Gold Coast high school students in hospital after taking drugs thought to have been purchased off the internet.

