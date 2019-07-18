SBS Filipino

Scientists uncover genetics behind eating disorder

Thomas Granger who was diagnosed with anorexia

Thomas Granger who was diagnosed with anorexia

Published 18 July 2019 at 12:15pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Australian scientists have helped unlock the genetics behind the eating disorder anorexia nervosa. The research revealed an association with anorexia and low glucose levels.

