Scott Morrison announces new cabinet line-up

PM Scott Morrison and Deputy PM Michael McCormack Source: AAP
Published 7 February 2020 at 8:14am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Sonia Lal, Pablo Vinales, Brett Mason
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack have announced the new-look government front bench. However, the parliamentary reshuffle was not the only issue on the agenda, with the bushfire crisis remaining at the forefront.
