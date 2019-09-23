Scott Morrison commits to join NASA program to reach the Moon and Mars

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the NASA headquarters in Washington. Source: AAP
Published 23 September 2019 at 1:49pm, updated 23 September 2019 at 1:54pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
The Prime Minister has announced that Australia is reaching for the stars, by signing a deal with NASA for the Australian Space Agency to be part of the next manned mission to the Moon - and beyond.
