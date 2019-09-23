SBS Filipino

Scott Morrison commits to join NASA program to reach the Moon and Mars

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the NASA headquarters in Washington.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the NASA headquarters in Washington. Source: AAP

Published 23 September 2019 at 1:49pm, updated 23 September 2019 at 1:54pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The Prime Minister has announced that Australia is reaching for the stars, by signing a deal with NASA for the Australian Space Agency to be part of the next manned mission to the Moon - and beyond.

