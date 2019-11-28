Scott Morrison's first year as prime minister cost taxpayers more than $1.3 million in travel

Freedom of Information documents obtained by SBS News show Mr Morrison's globetrotting diplomacy has cost taxpayers more than $1.3 million so far.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny board an RAAF aircraft to attend the G20 Source: AAP
Scott Morrison is on track to become one of Australia’s highest-flying prime ministers, embarking on more overseas trips in his first year in office than his predecessors.
