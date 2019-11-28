SBS Filipino

Scott Morrison's first year as prime minister cost taxpayers more than $1.3 million in travel

Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny board an RAAF aircraft to attend the G20 Source: AAP

Published 29 November 2019 at 10:22am, updated 29 November 2019 at 10:28am
By Brett Mason
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scott Morrison is on track to become one of Australia’s highest-flying prime ministers, embarking on more overseas trips in his first year in office than his predecessors.

Freedom of Information documents obtained by SBS News show Mr Morrison's globetrotting diplomacy has cost taxpayers more than $1.3 million so far.

